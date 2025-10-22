1 hour ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, has denied any involvement in the alleged corruption and money-laundering scandal currently linked to the company.

His response comes after revelations by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, during the Government Accountability Series in Accra, where he alleged that over GH¢40 million was suspiciously transferred through Sawtina Enterprise to several individuals and entities, including Hanan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Hanan described the Attorney General’s remarks as “false and damaging,” firmly rejecting any claims of financial misconduct.

“My attention has been drawn to recent statements made by the Honourable Attorney General during a press engagement, in which my name was mentioned in connection with allegations of corruption,” the statement read. “I wish to state, respectfully, that these claims are untrue and do not reflect the facts of the matter.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to present my side and to have my day in court, where I am confident that the truth will be made clear,” he concluded.

Hanan called the allegations “deeply unfortunate” and maintained that he has no connection to the transactions under investigation. He revealed that his legal team has been directed to review the issue and advise on appropriate steps to protect his reputation.

