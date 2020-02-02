1 hour ago

Former Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive member Amr Fahmy has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Fahmy was confirmed dead on Sunday, after a long battle with cancer. He replaced Hicham El Amrani as Caf’s secretary in November 2017, but he was relieved from his position less than two years into the job.

Apparently he was the whistleblower who reported the financial rot at CAF been presided by Ahmad Ahmad which led to his dismissal.

Fahmy’s accusations against Ahmad prompted FIFA to investigate, which then led to them run the CAF for six months last year.

Fahmy also intended to contest the upcoming presidential elections for CAF in 2021.

Amr was not the first member of his family to serve in CAF as his grandfather Mourad Fahmy, as well as father Moustafa Fahmy, served as general secretaries from 1961 to 1982 and from 1982 to 2010 respectively.