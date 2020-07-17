1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian international, Micheal Essien has announced his departure from Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.

The Chelsea legend ended his stay with the Azerbaijan top-flight league club this week after just a year-long spell as a player and youth team coach.

Essien joined Sabail FK on a free transfer in 2019 after parting ways with Indonesian side Persib Bandung in the summer of 2019.

He took to his official Instagram page to announce his exit from the Azerbaijani club.

“It’s been a great pleasure until we meet again; stay strong and safe,” Essien posted.

He has featured for several clubs in Europe including Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bastia, Olympique Lyon and Chelsea.

Essien has represented Ghana at two FIFA World Cup — 2006 and 2014 — making 58 appearances with nine goals to his credit.

He is expected to announce his retirement from football having taken up his UEFA License course.