1 hour ago

Former Persib Bandung star player, Michael Essien, has expressed his condolences regarding the tragedy that occurred at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang in Indonesia over the weekend.

More than 125 football fans perished in a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya that ended with riot at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Saturday 1st October 2022.

The match, which was named Derby East Java, pitted fierce rivals Arema FC against Persebaya Surabaya, which Persebaya Surabaya won with a narrow score of 3-2.

However, Persebaya Surabaya's victory over Arema FC was tainted by riots that claimed hundreds of lives.

After the match ended, hundreds of supporters immediately took to the field as a form of protest against Arema FC 's defeat to Persebaya Surabaya .

The hundreds of supporters who descended onto the field overwhelmed the security forces and had to fire tear gas at the stands of the Kanjuruhan Stadium.

As a result, the spectators had to jostle to avoid tear gas that was being fired by the security forces.

Unfortunately, hundreds of fatalities were unavoidable after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

The riots that occurred in the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya turned out to get sympathy from former Chelsea player Michael Essien who played for Persib Bandung briefly.

" Heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers goes out to the victims and their families and friends. #Indonesia," wrote Michael Essien on his Insatgram page.