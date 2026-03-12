8 hours ago

Former Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has formally declined an offer from the establishment to purchase household items used during his tenure at the official residence assigned to him.

The development comes at a time when the former COCOBOD boss is also facing heightened scrutiny over financial and procurement decisions taken during his administration between 2017 and January 2025.

In a letter dated June 22, 2025, addressed to Ato Boateng, the Acting Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance and Administration at COCOBOD, Boahen Aidoo acknowledged receipt of an earlier correspondence inviting him to express interest in purchasing household items located at No. 15, 5th Circular Road, Cantonments, Accra, which served as his official residence while he was Chief Executive of the cocoa regulator.

The invitation had been conveyed through a letter dated June 19, 2025, issued by Ato Boateng on behalf of COCOBOD management.

In that communication, the former CEO was asked to indicate whether he was interested in purchasing certain household chattels used at the residence during his tenure.

The request formed part of the organisation’s routine asset disposal procedures, which typically allow former occupants of official residences to express interest in acquiring certain items before they are disposed of through other means.

The former Chief Executive has the right of first refusal hence contacting him.

Responding to the request, Boahen Aidoo expressed appreciation for what he described as recognition by COCOBOD management but declined the offer.

In the brief response sighted by The Daily Gist, he stated that although he was grateful for the opportunity to indicate interest in the items, he had “no interest in the said items.”

The exchange forms part of the broader administrative processes that usually accompany transitions in leadership within major state institutions. COCOBOD maintains internal procedures for the management and disposal of assets, including furniture and equipment in official residences used by top executives during their tenure.

Another issue that has reared its head is the official saloon car assigned to the Chief Executive.

Sources indicate that Boahen Aidoo had applied to purchase his official duty-post vehicle in line with company regulations that allow certain officials to acquire assigned vehicles once they have been in service for a minimum number of years.

In this case, the vehicle had reportedly been used for more than five years, well beyond the minimum period required.

According to sources familiar with the process, the vehicle was assessed and valued by the appropriate authorities, after which the former CEO was informed of the amount required to complete the purchase which he allegedly paid.

However, COCOBOD management later reportedly reversed its position on the transaction, effectively halting the arrangement after the valuation had already been communicated.

While the issues surrounding the vehicle and the audit continue to generate debate, Mr. Boahen Aidoo’s decision to decline the offer to purchase household items from his former official residence suggests he does not intend to acquire any additional state assets connected to his tenure.

Audit Service

The Audit Service has initiated a comprehensive audit of the organisation’s operations covering the period between January 2017 and January 2025.

According to official correspondence from COCOBOD, auditors engaged for the exercise compiled many observations from files and records covering the period under review.

However, the queries which ought to be answered by the current management were parried by the Chief Executive, Randy Abbey and rather referred them to Boahen Aidoo.

In October 2025, Randy Abbey wrote to the former CEO offering him the opportunity to inspect the audit documents at the COCOBOD headquarters in Accra.

The letter stated that the files would be made available for review at the Junior Staff Union Office within Cocoa House for ten working days between October 21 and November 3, 2025.

Boahen Aidoo was advised to contact a designated officer, Michael Nyamah, who would assist in making the documents available for inspection.

However, the former CEO rejected the conditions attached to the access, arguing that the arrangement did not allow him adequate opportunity to properly analyse the documents and prepare a response to the audit queries.

In a reply dated November 3, 2025, he described the access conditions as restrictive and unsuitable for the purpose of conducting a thorough examination of the evidence.

He maintained that he required copies of the relevant sections of the audit files to properly scrutinise the materials and prepare a comprehensive response.

He also requested access to other related documents outside the auditors’ collection that might be relevant to the issues under investigation, noting that he remained mindful of the confidentiality attached to official corporate records.