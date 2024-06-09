4 hours ago

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei has been enstooled as Safohen in the Oguaa Traditional Area (Cape Coast).

The former EC boss was given the stool name Safohen Nana Ama Kesson, according to a post shared on Facebook.

As Safohen of Nkum Asafo Group number 4, Charlotte Osei is now a leader of the warrior group, 3news.com reports.

Safohen Nana Ama Kesson is expected to lead the Nkum Asafo group 4 as a warrior during the Fetu Oguaa Afahye Festival in September this year, 2024.

Pictures she shared on Facebook, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, showed her dressed like a Queen mother while holding a whip, a symbol of leadership.

The former EC boss hinted at her new role when she shared a video of the Nkum Asafo Group singing, on June 5, 2024.

She also invited people to the 2024 Fetu Afahye which she indicated was going to be massive.

“This year's Afahye, the singing won't be small! Join us @fetuafahye, September 1 – 7. Watch our 7 Asafo groups in awe and wonder,” she wrote.

