A former Managing Director (MD) for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr. Kwame Agyeman -Budu, has donated 3,300 pieces of mathematical sets to this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the 52 Junior High Schools (JHSs) in the Ejisu Municipalty of the Ashanti Region.

The gesture was to motivate and encourage them to successfully write their final exams.

In all, 3,249 candidates are taking part in this year’s Basic Education Examination Certificate Examination in the Ejisu Municipality.

Making the presentation, Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu wished the candidates well speak and urged them not to be afraid of the exams.

“I am here this afternoon to encourage you that you should not be worried at all. I want you to know that what you are about to write is not different from what you have been writing in school.

"My Hallmark is to support thought education development of the youths in Ejisu Municipalty hence my decision to donate items to the students," he noted.

Additionally, Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu pointed out that what has touched his heart to support BECE candidates in the 52 Junior High Schools was that he realized that the quality Education is a bed rock of the country, saying that "if it is not education, he has not gotten to the level for which he is now."

According to him, the education has made him proud, calling on the parents to invest heavily in their children's education to help them to become a responsible person in the future.

He lamented that there are some children are academically brilliant but their parent are financially poor to support their education.

Lack of this, according to him, has informed his decision to donate the items to support the students who would be writing this year's BECE.

He indicated his commitment and readiness to support the education of the students in the 52 schools in the Ejisu municipality.

"My priority was to help the children to grow to become's a good future leaders in the society," he added.

He used the opportunity to urge the candidates of BECE to avoid examination malpractice which would lead them in the wrong side of the law.

He encouraged the students to learn all the topics for which they were taught by their teachers.

"I am encouraging you to learn all the education materials given to you by your teachers because are what they are going to meet were what the topics they had been taught in their classes by their teachers, warning that it is wrong to send foreign materials to the examinations hall.

"Do not fellow any teacher or middle person to give you any fake material which would take to the examination hall that would land you in the trouble," he further emphasized.

He called on the students not to give up of their dream, saying that they should learn hard to achieve their best results from the examination.

'We wish the candidates the best of luck in their examinations and pray for God blessings upon them before, during and after the examination," he stressed.

The Ejisu Municipal Director of Education, Mr Kwabena Owusu who received the items on behalf of the schools expressed appreciation to the former ECG boss for the kind gesture and gave the assurance that they would motivate them to write their exams with flying colours.