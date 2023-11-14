39 minutes ago

When he denounced the gods and stopped idol worshipping years ago, he received warnings against the decision, with threats of dire repercussions, but the now-Bishop of the newly inaugurated Ho Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana remained resolute.

Rt. Rev. Matthew Zikpi was reportedly initiated into voodooism by his uncle in 1973, during his days as a pupil teacher at Asiana in the Ashanti Region.

According to myjoyonline.com, he became the Deputy Chief Priest of the Alifia Shrine in 1978 and learned the skill of palm wine tapping and distilling of local gin.

“No one has ever defeated him in an alcohol-drinking competition, as he was able to consume large volumes of alcohol without getting drunk.

“After several attempts by his elder brother, he denounced his deity, gave his life to Christ in 1984, relocated and joined his elder brother at Assin Atwereboanda where they fellowshipped with the Methodist Church,” the news website reports.

However, following his decision to serve God and abandon idol worshipping, Rt. Rev. Zikpi obtained a Diploma in Ministry certificate from the Trinity Theological Seminary and a Theology Certificate with distinction from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He was then commissioned into the Ordained Ministry of the Methodist Church in 2001. Then in 2004, He was ordained as a Minister.

Rt. Rev. Zikpi server served the church in several capacities and rose through the ranks to become the Bishop of the newly inaugurated Ho Diocese.

He has pledged to use his new position to win more souls for Christ and expand the Methodist Church across the Volta and Oti Regions.