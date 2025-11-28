12 hours ago

Ghana on Friday, November 28, held a full state burial in honour of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at the Black Star Square in Accra, as thousands of mourners, political leaders, traditional rulers and dignitaries gathered to celebrate her life and legacy.

The solemn ceremony brought together an extraordinary gathering of past and present national leaders. Among those in attendance were former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo, President John Dramani Mahama and former First Lady Lordina Mahama, as well as former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia.

Also present were members of both the Majority and Minority in Parliament, party executives across the political divide, traditional authorities, senior clergy, civil society leaders and members of the diplomatic community.

Tributes poured in from her children, grandchildren, siblings, the Aboatia Family of Mpobi and long-time associates, who remembered her as a woman of courage, discipline, compassion and immense moral authority. The family described her as a unifying force whose influence helped shape both their private lives and Ghana’s public space.

The 31st December Women’s Movement paid glowing tribute to its founder, crediting her with redefining women’s empowerment and championing gender equality across the country.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) acknowledged her early contributions to social justice and grassroots political mobilisation, while the National Democratic Party (NDP), which she founded, described her as its “moral compass” and enduring inspiration.

Other institutions, including the OAA 1966/67 Year Group, reflected on her leadership qualities and the firm character she displayed even in her youthful years.

The ceremony was filled with hymns, prayers and traditional rites, as mourners reflected on her decades of public service. Following the final military honours, the cortege moved to the Chardo Military Cemetery, where she was laid to rest.

She was buried close to the grave of former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, a symbolic recognition of her towering status as one of Ghana’s most respected national figures.

Earlier in the week, a requiem mass was held at the Accra Ridge Church in her honour, attended by family members, close friends and top national leaders.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, remains Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady.

She served briefly in 1979 under the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), returned under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) from 1981 to 1993, and continued as First Lady throughout the constitutional era from 1993 to 2001.

Beyond her time at the Jubilee House, she made history as a leading advocate for women and the vulnerable, founding the 31st December Women’s Movement, which transformed the political and economic participation of women nationwide.

In 2012, she broke away from the NDC to form the National Democratic Party (NDP) and later contested the presidency in 2016, becoming the first woman in Ghana to lead a political party as a presidential candidate.

Outside politics, Nana Konadu was widely admired for her bold fashion sense, love for art and culture, and her fearless personality—traits that made her an enduring symbol of strength, confidence and national pride.