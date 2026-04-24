Former Ghana coach Chris Hughton reveals cancer experience

Former Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, but says he is now cancer-free following successful treatment.

The 67-year-old received the diagnosis in April 2025 and underwent surgery a month later to remove his prostate. The cancer was detected early, and Hughton has since made what he describes as a strong recovery.

Speaking publicly about his condition for the first time, Hughton said the news did not leave him fearful.

“The news certainly didn’t scare me,” he said. “I know everyone is different, but my first impression was ‘I’ll be fine.’ I didn’t instantly think ‘this is probably just going to kill me.’”

Hughton explained that the illness was identified during a routine health check while he was manager of Brighton & Hove Albion. The screening was part of an initiative offered by the League Managers Association.

He was considered high-risk due to his age, family history, and ethnicity. According to health data, one in four black men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Regular monitoring of his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels eventually showed a spike, prompting further scans that confirmed the diagnosis.

“I had very good advice, and all the treatment options were given to me,” Hughton said. “I decided to have my prostate removed. The recovery has gone really well.”

Now a year after the operation, he says he feels healthy and energetic.

“I’m one year post-operation, and I feel good. It’s all gone very well. I’ve got a lot of energy… I’m in a really good place.”

Hughton, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and earned 53 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team, says he hopes sharing his experience will encourage others to take early screening seriously.

He has long supported Prostate Cancer UK and now wants to use his platform to raise awareness, particularly among high-risk groups.

Hughton also managed several English clubs, including Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest.

He took charge of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, after the 2022 World Cup, replacing Otto Addo. However, his tenure ended in 2024 following Ghana’s group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Now recovered, Hughton is focusing on raising awareness and encouraging men, especially those at higher risk to prioritise regular health checks.