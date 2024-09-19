10 hours ago

Former Ghanaian striker Prince Tagoe has made a notable return to Saudi Arabia, where he will take on a new scouting role with his former club, Al Ettifaq FC.

The Saudi Pro League club has invited Tagoe to their home match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr on September 20th.

Tagoe, who enjoyed a successful two-season stint with Al Ettifaq between 2007 and 2009, was a key player in their 2009 AFC Champions League campaign, scoring an impressive eight goals in six matches.

His standout performances earned him recognition on the international stage, where he made 36 appearances for Ghana before retiring in 2015.

In his new role, Tagoe will focus on scouting talented young footballers across Africa, with the goal of strengthening Al Ettifaq's youth academy.

This marks a significant step in Tagoe’s post-playing career, drawing on his extensive experience and passion for the game.

Tagoe's involvement with Al Ettifaq comes just three weeks after he was appointed as a scout ambassador for a German football management firm, focusing on identifying talent in Asia.

This dual role highlights Tagoe’s continued commitment to football and his growing influence in the global scouting arena.