7 hours ago

Former Ghana U-20 defender Kelvin Lamptey Mills has revealed his utmost admiration for former Ghana International Samuel Osei Kuffour, having set sight on walking his path.

The US/Ghanaian citizen, who is aiming at exploiting all chances available for his smooth football career insists he did not watch the former Bayern Munich star play but has watched some of his highlights and that of other players since he wants to be a better footballer.

Lamptey, 19, recently, secured a move to Cyprus second division side MEAP Nisou on loan from Omonia.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaian Journalist Kolog Bonaventure, Mills disclosed that as a young footballer with the potentials of his should, has considered playing at the top and to achieve that, ought to fit a particular profile.

And considering his career path, admires players like Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, FC Barcelona's Araujo and Romero of Tottenham Hotspurs.

However, idolize former Black Stars and FC Bayern Munich sensation who has UEFA Champions league trophy under his berth Samuel Osei Kuffour.

“I love watching the Premier League and the La Liga and I admire Rudiger, Araujo, Militao and Christian Romero. They have an amazing physical strength and defense style”.

“They're also great leaders. I pay alot of attention to them”.

"And as a young player, aiming to grow week by week, I watch and learn a lot from them.

"But following other defenders, especially from my place of birth, I admire Samuel Osei Kuffour soo much. He is amazing physically and strong on and off the ball in defence"Am trying to mould my style to all these wonderful stars", Mills added.

"Frederick Commodore(Former Black Star) is my uncle and I admire him also"

Kelvin Lamptey Mills last week signed a one year contract with an option to extend with MEAP Nisou. With huge potential, he is expected to strengthen his new club's back line.

He is born to Ghanaian parents but eligible to play for United State and Ghana, where he was born.

Story by Kolog Bonaventure