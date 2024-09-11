1 hour ago

Abass Samari Salifu, a former Ghana U20 midfielder, has made the move to Israeli second-tier club Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon for the 2024-25 season.

While the terms of his transfer from Accra Lions FC remain undisclosed, the 20-year-old has already made a notable impact at his new club.

Salifu, who played just eleven league matches in the Ghana Premier League last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist, wasted no time in announcing his presence in Israel.

He scored in his debut for Hapoel Nir Ramat HaSharon, although his team fell 1-2 to Hapoel Tel Aviv in the third round of the Leumit League.

The young midfielder, who was part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 Toulon Cup, is now focused on earning a regular starting role as his team prepares for their next match against Kfar Qasem on September 12.

Salifu's early performance in Israel signals a promising new chapter in his career.

Before his move, the Ghana U23 player made 63 appearances for Accra Lions, netting 12 goals and providing six assists since joining from Young Apostles FC.

His versatility and dynamic play style make him a valuable asset as he looks to establish himself in the Israeli league.