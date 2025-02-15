2 days ago

Former Ghana U-20 defender, Kelvin Lamptey Mills has sealed a sensational move to Cyprus side MEAP Nisou, where he is expected to gain recognition in his football career.

Mills who has a US/Ghana citizenship completed a year deal with an option of another year with Cyprus second Division side Meap Nisou in the winter transfer, following his exploit in the American Youth League MLS next.

The young defender boosting of huge prospect already has MEAP Nisou parent club technical handlers spot his talent, he will gain inclusion to parent club after deal end. His talent is what to be desired of, after spending two seasons in MLS next and exhibiting his qualities as a center-back.

At 19 years old, Mills is tipped to be a pillar worth spending on.

He is expected to strengthen the defensive shape of MEAP Nisou as they aim of building a formidable team squad to secure top spot.

MEAP Nisou currently, are 4th on Cyprus second division league table.

Kelvin Lamptey was a key part of MLS next last season, where he played 23 times scoring two goals.

As Mills embarks on this new journey with MEAP Nisou, fans and teammates alike are eager to see how his contributions will impact the club's performance.

Story Kolog Bonaventure