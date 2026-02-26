9 hours ago

Former Ghana Under-20 captain Aaron Essel has completed a move to American side Sacramento Republic FC from Scottish club St Johnstone FC.

‎The commanding centre-back makes the switch to the United States after a spell in Scotland, where he continued his development in European football. His arrival is expected to bolster Sacramento’s defensive options as they push forward in the new campaign.

‎

Essel, who previously captained Ghana’s U20 side, has long been regarded as one of the country’s promising defensive prospects. He also earned senior international exposure, featuring for the Ghana national football team during the Unity Cup in May 2025, a tournament that offered emerging players the opportunity to stake their claim at senior level.

‎

‎The move represents a fresh chapter in Essel’s career, with the young defender seeking regular playing time and a new challenge in the United States.

‎

‎For Ghanaian supporters, it is another example of a homegrown talent continuing to build his career abroad, with hopes that consistent performances could keep him in contention for future national team call-ups.