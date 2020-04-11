44 minutes ago

Gradually, many Ghanaians, both home and abroad are losing their lives the deadly coronavirus and sadly, a former student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has been a victim.

Madam Freda Ocran, before her sudden demise, was a Ghanaian nurse who worked at the New York City’s Jacobi Medical Center, USA.

She suffered the virus and died on March 28, 2020, aged 50.

Her last post on Facebook read “I can’t stay home; I am a health worker”.

Her son said she “gave herself undoubtedly to the church, to her work, and to her kids”.

“Everything you can say about a saint was my mom”, Freda’s eldest son, Kwame said of her departed mother.

“She’s my everything – my wife, my friend, my advisor,” Freda’s husband said of her.

Freda who was a student of the Ghana Institute Of Journalism studied nursing when she migrated to the United States Of America.

Freda Ocran is from Kumasi and lived in Bronx, New York.