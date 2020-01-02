3 hours ago

Daughter of the former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Alex Kofi Mensah Mould has passed on in Mauritius.

Naa Densua Mould is said to have travelled to the Indian Ocean island country on December 23, 2019, for the Christmas holidays but was diagnosed of Malaria that very day and subsequently died on January 1, 2020.

Mr Mould’s aide, Onasis Kobby confirmed that the 28-year-old was quarantined after the discovery of her ailment but the health agency in the country had little success in treating it.

This forced the former CEO to travel to the island to get his daughter transferred to London but his efforts were not successful since Naa Densua had been quarantined.

The parents of the deceased are currently in Mauritius, preparing to move the body to Ghana for her interment.

myjoyonline