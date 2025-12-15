2 days ago

Former President of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA), Joseph Obeng, has appealed for calm and restraint amid the growing dispute between the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association and the current GUTA leadership.

His comments follow the decision by the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association to withdraw its support for, and participation in, all activities organised by GUTA.

Addressing the media on December 14, 2025, the spare parts dealers’ leadership, led by Takyie Addo, voiced strong dissatisfaction with recent actions by GUTA, particularly the inauguration of a new GUTA president without inviting the leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.

Reacting to the development in an interview, Mr Obeng urged all parties involved to prioritise dialogue and avoid steps that could further escalate tensions within the trading community.

“I want to appeal to all sides to exercise restraint. This issue can be resolved through engagement and understanding, not confrontation,” he said.

He stressed that disagreements within trader associations should be handled through established structures such as the National Council, using peaceful dialogue to safeguard the collective interests of traders across the country.

Mr Obeng warned that prolonged disputes could harm businesses and disrupt commercial activities, especially at a time when traders are already grappling with economic challenges.

“When traders fight among themselves, it weakens our bargaining power and undermines confidence in the market. Unity has always been our strength,” he noted.

He therefore called on the GUTA leadership and the spare parts dealers to return to the negotiating table and work towards an amicable resolution that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders.

“This is not a time for division. It is a time for maturity, dialogue and compromise for the greater good of the trading community,” Mr Obeng added.