7 hours ago

Dr. Samuel Nuamah Donkor, a former Health Minister under the Rawlings administration, has passed at the age of 64 years.

This was confirmed by Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, and former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak in separate Facebook posts on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for the late Health Minister – the majority of whom have been eulogizing him for paying his dues.

The late Nuamah Donkor held other government positions including serving as Ashanti Regional Minister and the State Transport Company (STC) Ltd as CEO.

Mr Nuamah Donkor left behind a wife, Irene Nuamah Donkor and five children.

See some reactions below

Source: Ghanaweb