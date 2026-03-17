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The former Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, is expected to face criminal charges in the coming weeks over controversial transactions linked to the procurement of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines and the award of a lucrative airport testing contract during the height of the pandemic.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who disclosed that prosecutors are finalizing preparations to formally charge the former minister.

According to him, the pending legal action forms part of broader efforts by the current administration to hold public officials accountable for irregularities uncovered in the country’s pandemic-era spending.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points programme on Saturday, March 14, Kwakye Ofosu stated that the case against Agyemang Manu is nearing the prosecution stage.

He indicated that the charges will focus primarily on the controversial procurement of the Sputnik V vaccines and the role of a private firm, Frontiers Healthcare Services, in Ghana’s COVID-19 testing operations at the Kotoka International Airport.

Sputnik V Vaccine Deal

The controversy dates back to 2021, when Ghana—like many countries around the world—was scrambling to secure vaccines amid global shortages during the COVID-19 crisis.

Although the country had begun receiving vaccines through the global COVAX facility and bilateral agreements with other countries, the government sought additional supplies to accelerate its vaccination programme.

At the time, Agyemang Manu agreed with a United Arab Emirates intermediary, Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, and a Ghanaian company, S.L. Global, to supply millions of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Ghana.

However, the deal quickly sparked nationwide controversy after it emerged that Ghana had agreed to purchase the vaccines at about $19 per dose, almost double the estimated $10 per dose price quoted by the vaccine’s manufacturer.

A parliamentary ad hoc committee later investigated the transaction and found several irregularities in the procurement process.

The committee determined that the agreement had been signed without parliamentary approval and without clearance from the Public Procurement Authority, both of which are required under the procurement laws.

Investigators further revealed that $2.85 million (over GH¢16 million) had already been paid as part of the deal, even though the vaccines were never delivered.

Following intense public criticism and parliamentary scrutiny, the government eventually terminated the agreement in July 2021.

Questions Over Airport COVID-19 Testing Contract

In addition to the vaccine deal, the prosecution is also expected to examine the controversial COVID-19 testing contract awarded to Frontiers Healthcare Services.

During the pandemic, Frontiers Healthcare Services was contracted to conduct mandatory COVID-19 tests for arriving passengers at Kotoka International Airport, a policy introduced to prevent the importation of new coronavirus cases.

Investigations later revealed stark disparities in the revenue generated from the arrangement.

Reports indicated that Ghana received about $6.4 million, while the private company reportedly earned $80.6 million from the testing operations.

Further revelations by investigative outlet The Fourth Estate showed that the contract between the Ghana Airports Company Limited and Frontiers Healthcare Services was signed on September 1, 2020—the same day the company began operations at the airport.

The report also suggested that the company was granted a licence to operate two months after it had already started providing services, a move said to be inconsistent with the Health Facilities Regulatory Act, 2011 (Act 829).

Additionally, the Ghana Airports Company Limited reportedly failed to obtain approval from the Public Procurement Authority before awarding the contract, raising further concerns about breaches of procurement procedures.

Concerns Raised During The Pandemic

The Frontiers contract drew criticism from sections of the public and health experts, who questioned why the government had not relied on established local institutions such as the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, widely regarded as Ghana’s premier biomedical research centre, to conduct the tests.

Critics also questioned the experience of the private company in managing large-scale public health testing operations.

Accountability Drive

The impending prosecution follows heightened scrutiny over government spending during the pandemic after the 2024 report of the Ghana Audit Service revealed billions of cedis in disputed liabilities, irregular payments and suspected fictitious claims across several public programmes.

Government officials say the planned charges against Agyemang Manu represent one of the most significant attempts to pursue accountability for alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 response.