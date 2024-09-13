3 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak forward Kofi Kordzi has completed a transfer to Ethiopian Premier League side Mekelle 70 Enderta FC.

The 29-year-old striker has signed a one-year renewable contract with the newly-promoted club after successfully passing his medical examination on Thursday afternoon.

Kordzi makes the move to Ethiopia on a free transfer, following his departure from Libyan side Al-Tahadi Benghazi, where he had been since September 2023.

His stint at Al-Tahadi came after a single season with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC, where he netted five goals in 26 appearances.

The towering forward previously rejoined Hearts of Oak in August 2021 after a season with Qatari Second Division side Muaither SC.

During his time with the Phobians, Kordzi impressed with 14 goals in 42 appearances, which led to his transfer to Qatar in October 2022.

In addition to his club career, Kordzi was part of the Ghana team that competed in the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Kordzi’s move to Mekelle 70 Enderta FC marks the second Ghanaian signing for the club this transfer window, following former Asante Kotoko defender Sherif Mohammed.