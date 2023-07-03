1 hour ago

Hamza Obeng, the former assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, has shared his thoughts on his and Samuel Boadu's inability to achieve their goals at the club before Boadu's dismissal in September 2022, during the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

In expressing his disappointment, Obeng acknowledged that there was unfinished business at the club, particularly because it was their first time competing in African competitions.

He emphasized some of their notable achievements, such as the elimination of CI Kamsar from Guinea in Accra and a victory against WAC in Ghana, although they suffered a heavy defeat in the return fixture.

Obeng recognized the challenges of building a strong team for African competitions, especially considering the strength of North African teams that have developed over the years.

"We also defeated JS Sooura in Ghana by a score of 2-0, but lost 4-0 in the away leg. This demonstrated that we needed to improve tactically and secure victories with larger goal margins. However, we lacked the necessary time to achieve this."

He added, "We believed that in our third attempt in Africa, we would witness substantial progress. Unfortunately, that was not the case."

He admitted that there was a need to improve tactically and secure victories with larger goal margins, but the necessary time was lacking.

Looking ahead to their anticipated third African campaign, Obeng had hoped for significant progress, but circumstances did not align as expected.

Meanwhile, Samuel Boadu is currently serving as the coach of the Ghana national U20 men's team (Black Satellites) and has yet to make a return to coaching at the club level.

The experiences of Obeng and Boadu at Hearts of Oak, despite their unaccomplished goals, have undoubtedly provided valuable lessons that will contribute to their future endeavors in Ghanaian football.