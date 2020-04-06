1 hour ago

Former CEO of Accra Hearts Of Oak Vicente Sowah Odotei has been relieved of duty as the deputy minister of Communication in a new Presidential reshuffle announced on Monday.

The Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon Constituency was sent packing after 3 years in political office and will be replaced by the Hon Alexander Kom Abban.

The MP has been in mainstream following his first appointment in Hearts of oak in the year 2007 and has been board member of the club.

A press release from Jubilee House- the seat of government-on Monday, 6 April 2020 his removal.

The statement signed Director of Communications Eugene Arhin read: ''Hon Alexander Kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West and currently Deputy Minister for Health, is now Deputy Minister for Communications. He replaces Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei whose appointment as, Deputy Minister for Communications, has been revoked by the President''

Odotei has been deputy minister since Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo put together his team of ministers after his inauguration.

This was after he shocked all and sundry to win the LA Dadekotopon parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party.

He was also former Chief Executive of King Faisal FC.