Former Board member of Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Agyepong has charged Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor to cast his net wide in building a winsome Black Stars.

The business mogul, popular known as Kengpong, wants to see only dedicated players called to donn the national colours as Ghana keeps hopes in ending a 39 years trophyless streak.

Ghana, four times African champions have struggled to win the continent most prestigious trophy since 1982 and are eying to make amends in 2021 Afcon with Coach Akonnor at helm.

According to Mr Agyepong, the lack of dedicated, committed and disciplined players who featured for the Black Stars have accounted for the team's unsuccessfulness.

He want Akunnor to blend foreign-based players with those playing in the country's domestic league as that will create competition in the Black Stars for a national benefits.

“Some coaches invite foreign-based players who are bench-warmers in their teams and this undermines our forward march during tournaments," Kenpong said in an interview with Graphic Sports Online.

"Many of the foreign-based players who feature for the Black Stars are also not as dedicated and committed as Abedi Ayew Pele and Stephen Appiah who were always willing to carry the team on their shoulders during their playing days.

“Selecting quality and well-baked local players to be part of the Black Stars will motivate the others to work hard to gain selection into the team. He (Akonnor) should cast his net wide to be able to assemble the best among the best to play for the Black Stars,” he stated.

“Players who form the Black Stars should also be disciplined, dedicated, focused and committed anytime they wear the national colours.

“Over the years, football fans have complained bitterly about indiscipline as the canker which undermines the forward march of the team. Coach Akonnor should identify all such players and deny them access to the team to prevent them from infecting others with their negative attitude,” he added.

The former board member of Asante Kotoko also charged Coach Akonnor to be fair, firm and principled from the onset to enable him to win the respect of his players.

“Having coached Hearts, Eleven Wise, Ashgold and Kotoko, many of the foreign-based players, in particular, may consider Akonnor as a local coach, so they will not accord him the needed respect, hence the need for him to eschew all forms of complexes when dealing with them,” he advised.