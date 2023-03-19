3 hours ago

Former Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Hebert Kwabena Amponsah Mensah has been elected as the President of Rugby Africa.

He won the election that was held during the Annual General Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

The sports administrator garnered 30 votes beating off competition from his Ugandan opponent Andrew Owor who got only one vote.

Hebert Mensah will serve as the executive President of Rugby Africa for the next four years after taking over from Khalid.

His rugby highlight was when he played for Zimbabwe and scored the winning try against Italy. He was also part of the Saracens team that won the London Merit table.

Herbert was actively involved in the development of rugby in Ghana, highlighted by the Max Brito event in Accra when he brought the British and South African national rugby teams to Ghana and generated substantial funds to support Brito and other less fortunate sports stars in Ghana.

On 5 June 2014 Mr. Herbert Mensah was elected as President of the Ghana Rugby Association (GRA) operating as the Ghana Rugby Football Union.

Herbert Mensah, an alumnus of Sussex University in the UK, is a self-made, highly successful businessman who has also developed and produced some of the biggest and most memorable media extravaganzas in Ghana.

He was the chairman of Ghana's biggest club Asante Kotoko from 1999-2003.