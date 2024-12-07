2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold defender Atta Kusi has voiced his regret over pursuing a career in football, lamenting the financial hardships he faced in Ghana's domestic league.

Speaking candidly in a recent TikTok interview, the 32-year-old opened up about the economic realities of playing professional football in Ghana.

"I honestly regret playing football," Kusi admitted. "It pains me that I didn’t learn a trade or focus on education. If I had, I’d be earning a better salary than what I got from playing football in this country."

Kusi revealed the difficulties of sustaining himself financially, frequently relying on friends for support, which he described as "humiliating."

He reflected on the inadequate pay and limited opportunities in the local league, urging young players to consider pursuing careers abroad or securing additional education and skills.

The defender’s career saw him feature briefly for Heart of Lions during the 2023/24 season, where he made six appearances and contributed to their fight against relegation.

Despite his efforts on the pitch, Kusi's struggles off the field highlight the systemic challenges faced by many Ghanaian footballers.

His story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of career planning and financial security, especially for aspiring athletes navigating Ghana’s football ecosystem.