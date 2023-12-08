8 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, George Owu, has made a surprising revelation about his football journey, disclosing that he once underwent trials with the prestigious English Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur.

"I went for a two weeks trials there I met Redknapp Gareth Bale and others were all there my performance at Tottenham as an African goalkeeper surprised them a lot," he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on Youtube.

"I also saw that as an opportunity so I worked hard to grab the opportunity," he added.

Owu, known for his goalkeeping prowess, shared that the opportunity arose when he left Egyptian side Al Masry.

Eager to make a mark on the international stage, Owu seized the chance to impress the technical team at Tottenham.

He mentioned meeting notable figures like Harry Redknapp and Gareth Bale during his two-week trials.

Owu's revelation sheds light on a lesser-known episode in his playing career, highlighting the aspirations of players to compete at the highest levels.