12 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad is grappling with uncertainty about his future after parting ways with the club where he spent eight formative years.

The 21-year-old, once a pivotal figure in Kotoko’s recent successes, found himself gradually losing his No. 1 spot to Frederick Asare over the past two seasons.

Danlad was among the initial 11 players released by Kotoko as part of a significant squad overhaul ahead of the next Ghana Premier League season.

The club later added seven more players to the departure list, making it a total of 18 exits, with more potentially on the horizon.

Despite his impressive track record, Danlad is currently unsure about his next move. He has left the decision in the hands of his management team.

"Right now, I'm not sure where I'll go. It all depends on my management. I don't make decisions on my own, so if we sit and discuss the deal and see it will benefit my career, I'll consider it," Danlad shared.

Danlad’s career with Kotoko began in 2016, and over the years, he established himself as a key player. However, his journey wasn’t without its challenges.

He faced stiff competition and went on loan spells to Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal before solidifying his place in Kotoko's first team.

Internationally, Danlad has been a prominent figure, playing through the ranks of Ghana’s youth national teams.

His leadership abilities have been consistently recognized, as he captained many of these teams, further showcasing his potential and maturity on the field.

As the new season approaches, the football community is keenly watching to see where Danlad will continue his career.

His experience, leadership, and proven skills make him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to bolster their squad. Wherever he lands, Danlad’s journey will undoubtedly be one to follow closely.