7 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh has completed a move to newly promoted Egyptian outfit Ceramica Cleopatra.

He joins the club on a free transfer having spurned advances by Kotoko to extend his deal with the side after the expiration of his two year deal.

The former Karela United winger was unveiled by the Egyptian club on Monday joining a growing Ghanaian contingent at the club.

Already Ceramica Cleopatra have on their books two Ghanaian players namely Kwame Bonsu and Winful Cobbinah.

The ambitious newly promoted club have registered 18 new players including goalkeeper Amer Amer, Mohamed Ibrahim, Saleh Gomaa, Mido Gaber, Fonsinho and Ragab Bakar.