48 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baako will soon join the growing Ghanaian contingent at newly promoted Egyptian League side Ceramica Cleopatra.

The diminutive player is a free agent after failing to agree on a new contract with Kumasi Asante Kotoko following the expiration of his two year contract he signed when he joined Kotoko from Karela.

Baakoh departed the shores of Ghana on Thursday 3rd December 2020, en-route to Egypt where he is hoping to seal a deal with the newly promoted side.

Ceramica Cleopatra already have on their books Winful Cobbinah who they signed from Albanian side KF Tirana on a free transfer and will soon add Kwame Bonsu to their team.

The Egyptian side can boast of some quality additions with the signings of Mohamed Ibrahim, Mido Gaber, Fonsinho, Ragab Bakar among others.