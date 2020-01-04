1 hour ago

Former Liberty Professionals skipper Samuel Sarfo may be playing in the Saudi Arabian league but has obviously got his eyes on happening in the Ghana Premier League.

Following Sunday's clash at the Carl Reindorf Park where his former side suffered a 2-1 defeat to City rival Hearts of Oak, the 28-year old defender took to Twitter to share his thought on the game.

He praised his long term friend Emmanuel Nettey as well as his former team mate Bernard Arthur who both laid a marker in Dansoman but in Phobian colors.

Arthur came from the bench to score the equalizer and set up the winning goal for Hearts of Oak while Nettey bosses the midfield with a man of the Match display.

Sarfo also tipped his former club to bounce back from their first defeat of the campaign.

Liberty Professionals next travel to Sogakope to play WAFA in their next league game scheduled for Friday January 24, 2020.