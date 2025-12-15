2 days ago

Former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the immediate past administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to prioritise the payment of their end-of-service benefits.

In a letter dated December 15 and addressed to the President, the former officials said they are currently facing severe financial hardship and are seeking relief on humanitarian grounds, particularly as the Christmas season approaches.

The appeal, made on behalf of the group by Leo-Nelson Adzidogah, former Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, urged the President to place their outstanding benefits high on the government’s list of priorities.

“On behalf of the former MMDCEs who served under the immediate past government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, I respectfully wish to appeal to your high office to kindly find space to accommodate the payment of our end-of-service benefits on your high priority list,” the letter stated.

While acknowledging the financial constraints facing the current administration, the former MMDCEs said they harbour no resentment over the delay.

“We know that your hands are full in terms of payment of outstanding bills. We therefore do not hold any grudge against you on account of the delay in payment of the benefit,” the letter noted.

However, they stressed that the continued delay has had a significant impact on their livelihoods and family welfare, prompting their direct appeal to the President.

“We are on our knees, fervently praying and appealing to you to consider our humble plea on humanitarian grounds so that our claims can be paid to give us relief in our current predicament,” they said.

The former officials also referenced past precedent, recalling that in 2017, end-of-service benefits were paid to MMDCEs who served during President Mahama’s first term shortly after President Akufo-Addo assumed office.

“I humbly want to crave your kind indulgence to draw your attention to the payment of the service benefits to the MMDCEs who served in your first term by President Akufo-Addo in 2017. This payment was done within six months of coming to power,” the letter read.

According to the group, it has become established practice for an incoming government to settle such benefits, since transitional processes make it difficult for outgoing administrations to complete payments.

“It is practically not possible for the outgoing government to sort out the claims for payment because of the transitional issues,” they explained.

Renewing their plea, the former MMDCEs appealed to President Mahama to consider their situation ahead of the festive season.

“I humbly once again wish to crave your highest indulgence to give a favourable consideration to our humble plea so that we can be sorted out to enable us to enjoy the Christmas season with our families,” the letter added.

They also welcomed recent comments by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, describing them as reassuring, and expressed hope that the President would be moved to act.

“We take delight in the sympathy and concern expressed by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for our plights as former MMDCEs and sincerely hope that you will be kindly touched and demonstrate your usual kindness, humanity and love for us,” the letter concluded.