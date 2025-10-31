1 hour ago

The High Court in Accra has granted bail to the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, who are facing charges of allegedly stealing and laundering over GH¢60 million meant for food supplies under the Free Senior High School programme.

The couple, standing trial on multiple counts including stealing, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state, were admitted to a combined bail sum of GH¢150 million.

Aludiba’s bail was set at GH¢100 million with six sureties, four of which must be justified with landed property, while Wuni was granted GH¢50 million bail with four sureties, three to be justified.

According to investigators, GH¢161 million was traced to Fa Hausa Ventures—Wuni’s company—where the funds were allegedly invested in securities for personal gain.

The accused have pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Joseph Dindiok Kpemka argued that his clients had cooperated fully with investigators and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai did not oppose the bail but underscored the seriousness of the charges.

Both accused are to report to investigators every Wednesday until the case concludes. The matter has been adjourned to November 27, 2025.

Per the charge sheet, Aludiba and NAFCO’s Head of Finance, Richard Sam-Asante—who is currently on the run—allegedly caused financial loss by transferring over GH¢69 million to Sawtina Enterprise for food supplies, of which only 20 percent was used for genuine deliveries.

Investigations further revealed additional diversions to Aludiba’s personal companies and those linked to his wife.

In all, five accused parties, including two of Aludiba’s entities—Aludiba Foundation and Energy Partners Limited—are facing 24 counts of criminal offences related to the scandal.