Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has been admitted to hospital after reportedly falling ill shortly after his arrest by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The development was confirmed by his lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

According to Mr Awuah, his client’s health condition worsened following the arrest, with doctors recording a sharp rise in his blood pressure alongside complications related to a long-standing bone condition that causes him significant pain.

“After his arrest, it became clear that his health was deteriorating. His blood pressure shot up, and because of his existing medical condition, he had to be rushed for treatment,” the lawyer explained. “He is currently receiving medical care at the BNI clinic.”

He noted that doctors intervened to stabilise Mr Nkansah while investigations by the intelligence agency continue.

Mr Nkansah was reportedly picked up on Tuesday after NIB officers conducted a search at his residence. Witnesses said he was escorted away in a convoy of three pickup vehicles.

The arrest is linked to ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities involving the sale of government-sponsored foreign scholarships. The probe follows directives from President John Dramani Mahama, who ordered a thorough investigation into claims that individuals were being made to pay money to secure state-funded scholarships for studies abroad.

Prior to his arrest, Mr Nkansah had reportedly been invited by the NIB to assist with investigations into the matter.

Authorities have yet to formally comment on the specifics of the allegations, as investigations remain ongoing.