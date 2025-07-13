17 hours ago

Former Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

Mr Buhari died on Sunday at a London hospital, his spokesperson said.

“The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin,” Garba Shehu wrote on X.

The former head of state has been unwell for sometime now and was receiving treatment in a London hospital before his demise.

He served as a democratically elected president of Nigeria for two terms from 2015-2023.

Buhari prior to that served as a military ruler of Nigeria from 1983-1985.

He was also the governor of Borno State in 1976.