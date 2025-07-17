2 hours ago

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was buried on Tuesday at his family compound in Daura, Katsina State, following his death in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82.

A solemn crowd of thousands gathered for funeral prayers in Daura before the late president was privately interred.

The town, usually quiet, was transformed by an intense security presence, including police, soldiers, and plainclothes agents, as dignitaries and mourners flooded in from across Nigeria and beyond.

High-profile attendees included:



Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu



Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote



President of Guinea-Bissau



Niger’s Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine



Former Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou

Buhari, a former military ruler (1983–1985) turned civilian president (2015–2023), was the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat an incumbent at the polls.

He styled himself as a “converted democrat,” pledging to fight corruption, insurgency, and economic mismanagement.

Yet, despite early popularity, his presidency faced strong criticism over persistent insecurity, economic stagnation, and entrenched corruption.

Many felt he fell short of his promise to deliver real change, especially in the violence-ravaged north, where jihadist groups and criminal gangs continue to operate.

Even so, Buhari was widely regarded for his personal discipline and incorruptibility—traits considered rare in Nigeria’s often scandal-prone political landscape.

“Baba will be remembered for his honesty,” said mourner Kabir Ibrahim, reflecting the complex legacy of a man who left a mark on Nigerian history both in uniform and in a civilian suit.