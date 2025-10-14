3 hours ago

The former Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, has been hit with fourteen criminal charges, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, and money laundering, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of over GH¢600 million during his tenure.

According to a charge sheet filed by the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, at the Accra High Court, Mr. Assibey Antwi is accused of authorizing payments to more than 60,000 non-existent (ghost) national service personnel and diverting funds meant for various national projects between August 2021 and February 2025.

The former NSA head faces charges under Sections 179A(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and Section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Summary of the Charges



Count One: Causing financial loss of GH¢500,861,744.02 by approving payments to over 60,000 ghost national service personnel.



Counts Two to Seven: Stealing various sums totaling over GH¢8 million, allegedly withdrawn from the NSA’s accounts between August 2023 and May 2024.



Count Eight: Diverting GH¢8,256,000 from the Authority’s control account to his personal e-zwich card.



Count Nine: Money laundering — taking possession of the diverted GH¢8.2 million, knowing it was derived from criminal activity.



Counts Ten to Fourteen: Authorizing the withdrawal of over GH¢100 million from the Kumawu Farm Project Account without applying the funds to the project, thereby causing financial loss to the state.

The alleged offences, spanning multiple years, reportedly involved a complex scheme of falsified payroll records, unauthorized transfers, and misused project funds.

The prosecution is expected to present witnesses and documentary evidence to substantiate the claims and trace how the funds were disbursed and laundered through various accounts.

This case, one of the biggest financial scandals in the history of the National Service Authority, has triggered widespread public outrage and renewed calls for tighter oversight of government payroll systems.

Legal analysts note that if found guilty, Mr. Assibey Antwi could face severe penalties, including imprisonment, restitution orders, and forfeiture of assets obtained through the alleged crimes.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s office has assured the public that it will pursue the case rigorously, emphasizing the government’s commitment to accountability and the protection of public resources.