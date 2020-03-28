1 hour ago

Former goalkeeper of South African giants Orlando Pirates, Avril Phali has asked the club to sign Maritzburg United's Richard Ofori when the PSL transfer window opens.

Phali, now a goalkeeping coach at Jomo Cosmos says Ofori is what the Buccaneers need to reinforce their goalkeeping department for next season.

"Ofori has proven with Maritzburg that he's a quality keeper. His advantage is that he's still young and he's also No1 at his national team Ghana… that's the kind of a goalkeeper you need at a big club like Pirates,” Phali told Sowetan Live.

The Soweto giants have linked with a move for the Black Stars first choice goalie following an impressive season in the South African elite division.

Ofori is in the run for the best goalkeeper award in the South Africa premiership at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has the second highest number of clean sheets this campaign with 10 in 24 matches.

With Ofori's sterling performances this season, Maritzburg United is the second least conceding side in the ABSA premier league behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Belgian side KAA Gent are also chasing for the signature of the Ghana shot stopper this summer.