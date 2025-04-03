16 hours ago

Bolga All Stars SC, one-time Premier league team will be seeking to return to elite football under the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with first test against Berekum City FC next week.

The Stars of The East, will come up against Berekum City FC who suffered relegation from the Division One League last season, after both teams gained middle league slot from their respective groups in the 2024/25 Upper East Regional Football Association Division Two League.

All Stars has commenced preparation at the Kurt Okraku Sports Center for the test after resuming camp on April 2, 2025 for the middle league encounter scheduled April 12, 2025.

Prior to middle league qualification, Bolga All Stars SC went 9 matches unbeaten but unfortunately lost 3 games throughout the group phase. Winning 8 and drawing three, was enough for the side to book middle league ticket after finishing second from their group.

Having set sight on qualifying back to Division One football, Bolga All Stars SC would have to defile all odds for the ultimate qualification ticket, starting next week at the Kurt Okraku Sports Center.

With six(6) teams participating in the middle league this season, in all play all format Bolga All Stars SC will honor five matches starting with Berekum City FC.

Check below their fixtures;

Paga Crocodile Star vs Bolga All Stars

Bolga Soccer Masters vs Bolga All Stars

Zorkor United FC vs Bolga All Stars

Bolga All Stars vs Garu United

Story Kolog Bonaventure