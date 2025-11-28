6 hours ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid a moving tribute to the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, celebrating her as a pioneering figure whose contributions to women’s empowerment continue to leave an indelible mark on Ghana’s history.

In his tribute, Akufo-Addo described Nana Konadu as a transformational leader who redefined the role of women in public life.

“Undoubtedly one of the most consequential Ghanaian women of her generation, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana’s longest-serving First Lady, became the embodiment of the women’s struggle for self-empowerment,” he said.

He recalled how Nana Konadu courageously engaged in national activism during the politically turbulent periods of the June 4 Uprising and the 31st December Revolution, leveraging these moments to create a lasting platform for women.

“Bold, dynamic, and eloquent, she seized the opportunity provided by her late husband, Jerry John Rawlings’ prominent role in those events… to establish the 31st December Women’s Movement and become a foremost advocate for women’s rights and empowerment initiatives in our country,” Akufo-Addo noted.

He emphasized that her influence transcended Ghana’s borders, citing her appointment in 2018 to lead Ghana’s delegation to the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as evidence of her stature. “She was not part of my administration, yet I considered her the most suitable Ghanaian woman to undertake that responsibility,” he said.

Acknowledging that her life and work were sometimes controversial, Akufo-Addo asserted that her legacy is undeniable. “Even though I was neither a partisan nor supporter of the 31st December Women’s Movement, I recognised its positive impact on the advancement of Ghanaian women. Her place in history is firmly established.”

He also reflected on her personal warmth and charisma, saying, “She was a vivacious, sparkling woman whose company and wit I enjoyed very much… We will miss her deeply.”

Akufo-Addo extended heartfelt condolences to her family: “We offer our deepest sympathies to her children—Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi—her extended family, and the entire Ghanaian nation on the loss of this remarkable woman.”

He concluded with a prayer for her eternal rest:

“May God bless her and grant her soul a peaceful abode in His Bosom until the Last Day of Resurrection, when we shall all meet again. Amen.”