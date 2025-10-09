2 hours ago

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, former Minister of Youth and Sports, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind head coach Otto Addo, praising his leadership during Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign as “commendable.”

Speaking to Citi News Room, Vanderpuye acknowledged concerns about the team’s inconsistency, but cautioned against calls for Addo’s dismissal, especially with Ghana on the brink of qualification.

“With the team he has, he is quite inexperienced and immature for them. I will not hide that,” Vanderpuye said.

“We need someone with vast experience to come in as a technical advisor to guide us as we go into the World Cup. But changing him is not something I will recommend at this time — it will be too expensive and also risky.”

If Ghana secures qualification, Otto Addo will become the first coach — local or foreign — to lead Ghana to two FIFA World Cups, having previously guided the team to Qatar 2022.

With national pride at stake and history within reach, Vanderpuye’s remarks underscore the importance of stability, strategic support, and unity as Ghana prepares for a defining moment in its football journey.