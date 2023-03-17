1 hour ago

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has revealed that there are plans by teammates who played with late Ghana winger Christian Atsu to honour his memory.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him on Saturday, February 18.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

Atsu's body was flown into Ghana on the evening of Sunday 19th February and was received by a government delegation which was led by the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Bawumia and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his family members.

The former Udinese midfielder disclosed in an interview with Citi Sports that the former teammates of the late Atsu will liaise with the family to honour the memory of the former winger.

He described Atsu as a "blessing to Ghana football" and praised his contributions to the team during his time as a winger for the national team.

Agyemang-Badu emphasized that the team will need to collaborate with Atsu's family to determine the appropriate way to honor their late teammate, stating that "we can't just do it alone."

“The footballers will have a meeting this week to see what we can do for our late brother and we can’t just do it alone, we need to collaborate with the family to tell us what we need to do and where we need to do certain things.”

The pair played together in three AFCON campaigns and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Christian Atsu will be laid to rest on 17th March 2023 before a funeral will be held at the Forecourt of the State house in Accra.