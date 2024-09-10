49 minutes ago

Former Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah has raised concerns over the passion and commitment of the current Black Stars players following their 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Niger in their second Group F match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Despite Alidu Seidu giving Ghana the lead in the 44th minute, Niger equalized through Oumar Sako with just 10 minutes left to play.

The draw left the Black Stars in third place in Group F with only one point from their first two games.

Reflecting on the team’s performance against Niger, Afriyie-Ankrah questioned the players' dedication and willingness to fight for the national team.

"There is no commitment and passion to die for the country in this Black Stars," Afriyie-Ankrah said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

The Black Stars had opened their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium, adding pressure on the team and their coach, Otto Addo, to secure their first win in the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan in October.