28 minutes ago

A former Zimbabwe youth International Walter Musanhu has revealed he has plans of setting up a football academy in Ghana very soon

The China based football expert is into the production of refined football talents on the continent for the foreign market and has set up the Jadel Football Academy in China which became operational in August.

The Zimbabwean has replicated a similar academy in his native country and over the weekend organized a four team tournament for U-15 players dubbed the Jadel Under-15 tournament

It was held at Belgravia Sports Club on Saturday as part of the launch of Walter Musanhu’s Jadel Football Academy in Harare.

Musanhu also indicated that he will soon launch another Jadel Football Academy in Ghana with the help of his Ghanaian friend Anarfi Joshua Kweku.

“Anarfi Joshua Kweku is also doing most of the administrative work on the Beijing academy and he is from Ghana. So, I’m also targeting to launch the same project in Ghana to market for the Jadel FC Under-15 elite in that country.” he said.

According to the Zimbabwean, his target is the Asian and European markets with his academy.