53 minutes ago

Forson Amankwah, the talented midfielder from Red Bull Salzburg, expressed his excitement about being included in the Black Stars' 55-man provisional list for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Amankwah, who has not represented Ghana at any level yet, is looking forward to the opportunity to wear the national team jersey.

In an interview with Flashscore, Amankwah mentioned that although he has never been part of any Ghanaian youth teams, he expects to settle in with time, given that football is a universal language.

“I've never been with any of the Ghanaian youth teams. So it's probably going to be a bit difficult to settle. It will take time but we are all football players so I expect it to get better with time" Amankwah told Flashscore

“It's my dream to play for my country. My mom, dad, and family want me to be part of the team and then play for Ghana.

So if I'm part of the team I'll be so happy because I've been dreaming about it. I was proud to see my name in the provisional squad because there were so many players around.

“I'll be happy if I'm part of the final squad for the AFCON but me just being in the provisional squad means that even if I don’t make this tournament, I can next time or maybe next year or eventually I’m going to have my turn. I’m looking forward to that and I will continue to work hard.”

He emphasized that playing for his country is a dream come true, and his family is proud and supportive of this aspiration.

Being included in the provisional squad is a source of pride for Amankwah, who understands the competition for spots in the final squad.

He acknowledged the honor of being part of the provisional squad and is optimistic about his chances, even if he doesn't make it this time.

Amankwah looks forward to the possibility of representing Ghana in future tournaments and is committed to continuing his hard work.

Amankwah has been delivering standout performances for Red Bull Salzburg, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

His inclusion in the provisional squad reflects the recognition of his talent and potential on the international stage.