Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah has expressed his enthusiasm following his transfer to English Championship club Norwich City from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Amankwah, who has signed a four-year contract with an option for an additional year, joins Norwich City as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has been assigned the number 18 jersey at the club.

Reflecting on his move, Amankwah said, "I'm really happy and excited to come to the club.

The head coach has worked with many young players before, and it's great to be here working with him."

Amankwah departs Red Bull Salzburg after a successful three-year spell that included loan stints at Liefering and Rheindorf Altach.

He previously played for WAFA in Ghana and is eager to make an impact in the Championship.

Having already earned his first cap for the Black Stars in March 2024, where he featured in friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, Amankwah is also focused on solidifying his place in the national team.

The Ghanaian midfielder is expected to play a crucial role for Norwich City as they look to secure a return to the Premier League in the upcoming season.