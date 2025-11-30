1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah capped his comeback from injury with a crucial strike for Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, opening his goal-scoring account for the Championship side this season.

The former West African Football Academy (WAFA) talent had been sidelined for three months and was making his first start in six games since returning to action. His performance provided a timely boost for the Canaries, who have been eager to see him regain full rhythm and sharpness.

Match Details:



9' Norwich City got an early lead through an Emiliano Marcondes strike which came from a disorganized QPR defense after a chaos in their 18-yard box following a Norwich corner.



11' Roman Brunell grabbed the equalizer for the visitors with a quick response from the early goal from the home side.



33' Senegalese defender Amadou Salif Mbengue conceded an own goal to restore the lead for the Canaries.



36' Amankwah Forson scored the third for Norwich City after a beautifully-worked build-up found the Ghanaian midfielder on the edge of the box which he slotted it past the goalkeeper's right and corner.

Significance of the Goal



Ends his personal scoring drought this campaign.



Signals a strong return to form after a lengthy layoff.



Reinforces his value as a dynamic midfield option for Norwich.

Amankwah’s resilience and determination to bounce back underline his growing importance, both for his club and as a potential asset for the Black Stars heading into a busy international calendar.