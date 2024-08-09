47 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah has completed his transfer to Norwich City from Red Bull Salzburg, signing a four-year deal with the English Championship side.

The 21-year-old has been assigned the number 18 jersey and is anticipated to play a significant role as Norwich City aims for promotion to the Premier League.

Amankwah's move follows a successful three-year spell in Austria, which included loan stints at Liefering and Rheindorf Altach.

He expressed his excitement about joining Norwich City, stating, "I'm really happy and excited to come to the club. The head coach has worked with many young players before, and it's great to be here working with him."

As the 2024/25 Championship season approaches, Amankwah is eager to make an impact and solidify his place in the Black Stars.

He earned his first call-up in March 2024 for international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, and will be looking to build on his early international experience.