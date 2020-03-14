1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori has been a delight to watch since new trainer Uwe Rosler took over the helm of affairs of relegation threatened side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German Bundesliga.

The teen sensation joined the German Bundesliga side from the Right to Dream Academy in the summer and has now set the Bundesliga alight with his trickery as he was initially placed on ice playing with the lower tier side.

New gaffer Uwe Rosler has been waxing lyrical about the 18 year old Ghanaian forward recently describing him as a grenade.

"It's a grenade," the coach said, among other things.

The 18 year old penned a three year contract with the German Bundesliga side which ends in 2022.

Should he live up to the high expectations and attract the attention of larger clubs, he could leave Düsseldorf prematurely, according to "Sport Bild", with an exit clause of 17 million euros.

In the event of a relegation, however, Fortuna would try to keep the youngster in their ranks, since they could offer him more options for sufficient playing time in the lower leagues.