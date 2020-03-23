50 minutes ago

German Bundesliga club Fortuna Düsseldorf have ruled out the possibility of signing defender Kassim Nuhu Adams on a permanent basis.

According to the Sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, the Ghanaian international will be making a return to his parent club TSG Hoffenheim at the end of his loan stint with Duesseldorf in the summer.

The Ghanaian international centre back joined Flingeraner on a season-long loan deal in the summer with no option to make the deal permanent at the end of the loan period.

The 24 year old has since failed to command a regular place in the club's starting XI, making just 12 league appearances for the struggling Bundesliga side this campaign.